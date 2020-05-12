Cox Medical Center Branson is working with the Taney County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to investigate one case of Legionnaire’s disease in a hospital patient. This appears to be an isolated case, but the medical center is required to notify the public in accordance with state protocol.
Legionnaire’s disease is caused by Legionella, a bacteria commonly found in the environment and water sources. Respiratory symptoms may develop in approximately 2% of people who are exposed to the bacteria, and on that spectrum, symptoms may range from mild to severe. The patient in this case is doing well, and has returned home.
Legionella is not typically passed through person-to-person contact, and does not present a risk to the majority of the population. Out of an abundance of caution, Cox Branson is taking multiple steps to ensure the facility has cleared any evidence of the bacteria, and to provide the safest environment possible.
If community members have questions about Legionnaire’s disease, they may contact their healthcare provider.
