“Branson is open for business.”
As businesses, organizations, indiviudals, schools, attractions and more across the county begin taking precautions against the coronavirus, Branson is no different.
The Taney County Health Department released the following press release on March 12:
“There are no confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Taney County.
“Older people (age 70+) and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, cancer or diabetes) appear to develop serious illness more often than others.
“Many common illnesses have the same symptoms as COVID-19 (coughing, fever, difficulty breathing) but if you have reason to think you have COVID-19, please call your doctor or your healthcare provider.
“To see a list of disinfectants effective against COVID-19, visit the Taney County Health Department’s Facebook page.
“Reliable information can be found on Taney County Health Department’s Facebook page. The Department of Health and Senior Services has recently opened a COVID-19 24/7 Information Hotline. The number is: 1-877-435-8411.
“For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725. Like us on Facebook.”
Branson Chamber & CVB
“First and foremost, Branson is open for business,” said Lynn Berry, Director of Communications at Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “At this time there are no confirmed cases in Stone or Taney county. We are coordinating with the health department and the city of Branson on all communications.
“We are also aware that this issue is evolving by the hour, and of course by the day.”
City of Branson
Melody Pettit, communications manager for the city of Branson, provided the following statement:
“The City of Branson is part of the team working with the Taney County Health Department as well as other community partners to monitor, prepare, plan, and educate the public on how to stay healthy.”
Greene County, Missouri
In a press conference on March 12, Governor Parson, state and local officials announced the second case of COVID-19 in Missouri to test “presumptive positive”.
This case is travel related. This individual is in their twenties, is from Springfield and recently traveled back from Austria.
The first case is located in St. Louis County, has been confirmed by the CDC as positive and was announced on March 7.
Silver Dollar City
According to a release,Silver Dollar City Attractions, including one of Branson’s largest attractions, Silver Dollar City, as well as Showboat Branson Belle, White Water and the Silver Dollar City Campground, “have emergency plans in place” for situations similar to this one, and “will act upon those plans, should the virus spread to the Southwest Missouri/Northwest Arkansas Region.”
Silver Dollar City is set to open Tuesday (see page 12A), while Showboat Branson Belle set sail for the 2020 season Friday afternoon.
The release also stated Silver Dollar City Attractions is, “In an abundance of caution,” currently following guidance from the CDC, as well as the Missouri Department of Health, “to prepare, monitor and respond appropriately should the need arise.”
In addition to “proactively communicating with hosts and guests about CDC hygiene guidelines,” Silver Dollar City Attractions are implementing recommendations “from our internal safety team, including additional hand-sanitation stations and conducting higher frequency disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces in an effort to prevent the spread of germs.”
Visit silverdollarcity.com for more information.
Branson Landing
Nikki Kinney-Sivils, marketing director for Branson Landing, provided the following statement:
“Branson Landing is open for business! We are monitoring the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.gov) regarding the Covid-19 situation. We are following the guidance provided by federal, state and local agencies.
“We want to reassure you that the health and safety of all our tenants, employees and guests is a top priority for Branson Landing. We have stepped up cleaning of all public facilities and have notified our tenants to do the same. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with information and guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov). We continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations.
“We remain in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are doing what is best for our community.”
Branson Shows
As far as shows go, despite New York City closing Broadway, most Branson shows remain committed to opening, or staying open, at least until they hear differently.
“It’s business as usual here at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater,” said General Manager Jeannie Horton.
“We’re taking every precaution and following every guideline from the CDC, as well as the Taney County Health Department, and amping up our efforts to keep the complex clean and disinfected for the safety of our guests, our crew and our entertainers.
“We have two great shows with ‘Legends in Concert’ and ‘Six,’ and our annual Branson Elvis Festival, set for April 1 through 5.”
So far, the “Billy Yates’ Hit Songwriters in the Round” show is the only one to delay opening. According to Yates, he “typically never opens in March due to the fact that the demographic in Branson during Spring break is not ideal for the songwriter show.”
“We had decided to do three shows in March to accommodate a couple of groups that wanted to attend. Those groups have asked to reschedule for later in the year, thus our decision to delay our opening,” he said.
The new opening date at the Playhouse Theatre at the Shepherd of the Hills will be April 14 with songwriters Wil Nance and Bobby Tomberlin. See page 12A for more.
The Sight & Sound Theatre reported they have no plans to cancel or delay any scheduled performance of ‘Noah’ at their theatre in Branson. In a press release, Sight and Sound Theatre’s CEO Matt Neff said they are working to stay in accordance with local and Missouri state guidelines.
“Should any restrictions change in the future, we will respond accordingly and all ticket holders will be informed,” said Neff in the release. “However, we do encourage everyone who is planning to attend a performance of ‘Noah’ to please follow the hygiene guidelines as outlined by the CDC, and respectfully ask anyone who is questioning the condition of their health to please contact us to reschedule your reservation for another time.”
Neff said the theatre is also taking several precautions such as implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing practices in their facilities and suspending the practice of offering refills or reusable souvenir cups at their Branson theatre.
The Sight & Sound Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has closed its production of “Queen Esther” from March 14 to March 23, according to a release. Call 1-800-377-1277 for information.
SeniorAge closing
According to a release, all SeniorAge centers and administrative offices, including in Kimberling Area Senior Center, the Branson-Hollister Senior Center, and the Forysth Senior Friendship Center will be closed until end of March.
“In keeping with minute by minute guidance, SeniorAge has made the decision to close our facilities to the public during normal business hours, beginning Monday through the end of March,” said Juli Jordan, Marketing and Development Director. “We are not acting out of panic or fear, but out of respect for public concerns and for the utmost protection of both our staff and seniors.”
The release also stated “seniors receiving home delivered meals can still receive those meals with willing volunteers to deliver. Safety precautions are in place.“
Beginning Monday, those who generally dine at the center can use the drive-thru service to receive a meal.
For more specifics, seniors are encouraged to call their local senior center for assistance.
All wellness programs, presentations, and tax counseling clinics are also on hold.
For information on senior closings, call 417-862-0762.
Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for up to date information and statistics on the virus.
