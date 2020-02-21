Pier 1 Imports, Inc. has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and is closing up to 450 store locations, one of which is in Branson.
Located in the Branson Hills Parkway Shopping Center, the Pier 1 Imports store location in Branson has officially begun its going out of business sale. As of press time, items throughout the store have been marked down 40% to 60% off. The store fixtures, furniture and equipment have also been put up for sale.
In a Jan. 6 press release, Pier 1 announced it would be reducing its “store footprint” by up to 450 locations and certain distribution centers in order to better align its business with the current operating environment.
In a follow-up press release issued on Feb. 17, Pier 1 announced it has entered into a Plan Support Agreement with a majority of its term loan lenders and is pursuing a sale of the company. To facilitate an orderly sale process and implement the PSA, the company has filed for bankruptcy and would be continuing the ongoing closure of stores.
“In recent months, we have taken significant steps forward in our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives,” Pier 1 Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in a press release. “We have worked to establish an appropriately sized and profitable store footprint, operating structure and merchandise assortment that will enable Pier 1 to better serve our customers across store and online channels.
“Today’s actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the Company. We are moving ahead in this process with the support of our lenders and are pleased with the initial interest as we engage in discussions with potential buyers.”
To date, Pier 1 has closed or initiated going-out-business sales at more than 400 locations, including all of its stores in Canada.
The company is also in the process of closing two distribution centers to reflect its revised store footprint, according to the press release.
As of press time, the Pier 1 Media Relations Department had not responded to a request for additional information on the Branson store closure.
