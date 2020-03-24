While the 46th Judicial Circuit Court of Taney County remains open, they, like many courts across the country, have had to make changes to their daily operations.
On March 20, Taney County Presiding Judge Jeff Merrell wrote an open letter to county residents that explained what precautions the 46th Judicial Circuit Court has taken and the changes that have been made during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The items listed in the letter are as follows:
–While still processing the most-critical court business, the Taney County Judicial Center is limiting personal contact as much as possible for the safety of the community and the center employees. They are re-setting non-emergency court matters to a later date. Anyone needing information about re-scheduling their case or cases should contact their attorney to file a motion for continuance. Those unrepresented should contact the circuit court clerk’s office at 417-546-7230.
–Taney County judges are conducting criminal hearings with inmates from jail by video, while also re-scheduling criminal hearings where defendants are out of custody. The sheriff is additionally working with the prosecuting attorney to carefully screen defendants being extradited to the local jail from outside the area in an effort to best protect its citizens.
–Court security staff are screening people as they enter the judicial center in an effort to determine whether those people have essential, emergency matters to attend to. This process will help to allow the courts to accommodate the processing of essential business, while also limiting the potential dangers of exposure to numerous people.
–Jury trials scheduled for the next month have been quashed in order to avoid unnecessary crowds.
–All non-emergency hearings in civil cases have been re-scheduled.
–When possible, cases are still being handled by telephone, video and/or non-contract means.
–Court staff members are working on a rotation so that while some employees are in the office to conduct essential business, others are staying home, which helps offices avoid having personal contact with groups of more than five or ten.
–Municipal courts in Branson, Hollister and Forsyth have temporarily suspended their respective court hearings in observance of the March 16, 2020 Order of the Missouri Supreme Court.
Respective city offices can be contacted with any questions about municipal court dates.
Individuals are invited to contact the Taney County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to find out about re-setting a case or to check the status of their case on Missouri casenet, by calling 417-546-7213.
