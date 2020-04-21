A big name is donating 1 million face masks to COVID-19 health care workers and first responders.
Johnny Morris, owner and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, is personally donating FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure face masks to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic across the United States.
According to a statement from Bass Pro Shops, the donation will provide thousands of masks to every local community with a Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility.
That’s more than 200 communities in total.
“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s health care workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Morris in the release. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”
According to the release, Convoy of Hope, a Bass Pro Shops partner, is using its national network of partners to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities and help distribute masks based on area needs and demands.
“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope, in the release.
“At a time when our health care workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”
According to the release, the logistics of the donation have been in the works since the onset of the crisis.
Morris has reportedly also been working with Bass Pro Shops’ partner Rusty Sellars, CEO of True Timber, to source the masks through Sellars apparel and fabric suppliers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.