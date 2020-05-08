As people begin returning to work and businesses start re-opening, they’ll be met with adjustments that come along with this new normal, which now includes a change to the upcoming general municipal election.
Originally scheduled for April 7, Missouri’s general municipal election was postponed to June 2, due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to protect county residents and keep them as safe as possible, Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley and her team have been working to implement and transform the municipal election into a drive-thru election.
“My purpose and design was to try and protect voters and the election judges, and of course respect the order to close churches and schools,” said Neeley. “I wanted to respect keeping people’s distances, and the only thing I could come up with was to keep people in their vehicles.”
“That is a space that is already their space. So we came up with the idea of a drive-thru election.”
Neeley added that a drive-thru election is possible because the municipal election traditionally has lower voter turnout compared to other elections.
“The judges can stay at arm’s length, because the only contact they have is holding the PollPad up to sign. The person in the vehicle is arm’s length. We sanitize the screen after they’ve signed it,” said Neeley. “Then handing the ballot, we’ll have gloves there for the judges to wear and so we’re not putting any contaminant on the ballot and then passing it into the vehicles.”
Also, part of this new operating plan is the consolidation of polling places, which Neeley said is not out of the norm for smaller elections.
“We’re consolidating polling places, and we’ve done it in the past for this particular election. I don’t generally do it,” said Neeley. “When we originally started setting up for this election, we had every polling place open. But when we were made aware of all the issues with the virus and started the stay-at-home order, that is when we changed our process.”
Originally there would have been 21 polling places for this election, but now there will only be seven.
Polling districts and their normal polling locations and their consolidated new temporary polling places are as follows:
Hollister One/Hollister City Hall; Hollister Two/Hollister Middle School; Hollister Three/Oakmount Community Building and Mount Branson/Developmental Connections Annex Building will now vote at the M. Graham Clark Airport in Point Lookout.
Rockaway Beach/Bridge of Faith Church; Merriam Woods/Dell Showers Community Building and Forsyth One/Forsyth Municipal Building will now conduct their voting at the Forsyth Catholic Church.
Forsyth Two/Forsyth First Baptist Church and Kirbyville/Kirbyville Middle School will now vote at the Forsyth Baptist Church.
North Branson/Branson High School; Boston Center/Boston Center Community Building and Walnut Shade/Life Christian Church will now all vote at Life Christian Church in Branson.
Skyline/Skyline Baptist Church and Branson Three/United Methodist Church will now both vote at Skyline Baptist Church in Branson.
Branson One/Branson Community Building and Branson Two/First Presbyterian Church will now vote at Branson Church of Christ.
Taneyville/Taneyville Village Office; Bradleyville/Bradleyville School; Mark Twain/Mark Twain School; Cedar Creek/Cedar Creek Fire Department and Kissee Mills/Forsyth Trinity Church of the Nazarene will now all vote at New Vision Baptist Church in Taneyville.
“Our goal was to find polling places have had porte-cochère to protect the judges and the voters from the weather,” said Neeley. “The sun and the rain, wind and whatnot. So they’ve got sort of a pushback area to stay out of the weather, and the vehicle would be completely covered from the rain.”
Neeley said she encourages voters to bring or wear any personal protection they feel is necessary. She added that people who would still like to get out of their vehicles to cast their ballot will have the option to do so.
“Now we do have to have places available so if they want to get out of their vehicles, they can,” she said. “This is sort of an extension of what they call curbside voting. So if they want to get out of their vehicle, they certainly can.”
Missouri residents are also able to complete an absentee ballot. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 20.
Voters are encouraged to bring a magazine, book or some form of smooth hard surface to rest their ballots on while casting their ballot. Election Judges will not be touching I.Ds and will manually enter voters’ information from I.Ds into the PollPads. Voters will be provided a pen to mark their ballots, which will be retained and sanitized for the next election.
At the May 4 Taney County Commission meeting, commissioners approved Neeley’s request to receive assistance from the Taney County Road and Bridge Department. Road Administrator Devin Huff was tasked with seeking seven volunteers who would spend the day directing traffic at the polling locations and be in charge of setting up and dismantling the voting equipment.
Additional information on Taney County voting can be found at taneycounty.org or by calling the county clerk’s office at 417-546-7249.
Additional information on Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s order to postpone the election and absentee ballots can be found at governor.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.