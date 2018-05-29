A Reeds Spring man accused of allowing his toddler son to die of malnutrition has pleaded guilty.
Joshua Jackson, 40, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree involuntary manslaughter and first-degree child endangerment for the events leading to the death of his 13-month-old son, Justus Abel Jackson, according to Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby. The child’s mother, Bambi Jackson, is still scheduled for a bench trial July 11.
Joshua Jackson is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 13 before Stone County Associate Circuit Judge Alan Blankenship. According to Selby, Joshua Jackson is facing up to seven years in prison, as well as fines.
According to court documents, emergency responders were called to the Jacksons’ home for a report of CPR in progress on a 13-month-old male. The child was later pronounced dead, and Stone County deputies, Reeds Spring police and the Missouri Division of Family Services began an investigation.
During the investigation, authorities learned Justus had been in his crib approximately 14 hours without being checked by anyone.
Court records show the child’s mother, Bambi Jackson, did not call 911 until about an hour after she found Justus was not breathing. She reportedly told investigators she was concerned the child might have become dehydrated.
Investigators also learned two of Justus’s older siblings had been reported to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline for failing to thrive. In both cases, the parents were directed to provide more calories to the children, and their conditions improved.
Justus was found to be significantly under-developed in weight (10.1 pounds), height, head circumference and brain weight, and the child had not been seen by medical professionals since two weeks after his birth, according to the police report.
An autopsy was performed on Justus. Court documents show the cause of death was determined to be low blood pressure due to dehydration, and that the manner of death is “homicide.”
Bambi Jackson is charged with three felonies: Involuntary manslaughter, first-endangering the welfare of a child, and abuse or neglect of a child.
(1) comment
What a sad world we live in. Our justice system will pay someday for letting scum like this remain here after such a tragedy.
