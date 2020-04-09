The Taney County Health Department announced Wednesday that the most recent case of COVID-19 identified in Taney County, on April 6, has now been assigned to a different county.
That puts the number of confirmed cases among Taney County residents, as of April 9, at seven. That includes one person who died of COVID-19. The Wednesday press release also confirmed that one of the individuals has recovered.
On April 6, the health department announced two new cases, bringing the total up to eight. A press release at the time said one of the cases was related to domestic travel, but the release also stated that the health department was seeing community spread.
There have been other cases of COVID-19 in the county not included among the seven residents, including two health care workers who live elsewhere, and a Greene County resident who visited Branson Landing.
“Taney County is currently at seven confirmed cases, including one death, and one recovered from COVID-19,” said Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall in a press release. “We want to let the community know that the Communicable Disease Team is working hard to investigate each case and provide as much information as they are legally able.”
The press release states that the staff at TCHD thanks the community for their efforts in complying with the state mandate, physical distancing guidelines and good hand hygiene practices. Continuing this mitigation process will help to flatten the curve and lead to a faster community recovery.
For information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or visit taneycohealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.