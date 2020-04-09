Reeds Spring School District is helping bring light to the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, April 10, at 8:20 p.m., Reeds Spring will be turning on their playing fields’ lights as a part of the “Be The Light” campaign.
This displays of lights at the fields is a way to get out of the house while remaining in your vehicles to maintain social distancing guidelines.
The full press release is below:
The Reeds Spring School District will participate in the Be The Light campaign on Friday, April 10. At 8:20 p.m., we will turn on the lights at the football field and baseball field to show support for the Class of 2020 and spring athletes, coaches, and families.
The lights will be a symbol, showing that we are thinking of them and that eventually, we will return to school and competition.
The lights will be on for 20 minutes, starting at 8:20 p.m. You are invited to drive past the fields and honk your horns. Please remain in your vehicles in order to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
