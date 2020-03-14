A Stone County Sheriff’s investigation into several pieces of stolen property led the arrest of a woman from Billings on March 12.
In a press release, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported that detectives with the sheriff’s office received information about stolen property being kept at a residence at 222 Brown Springs Road in Billings. After applying and receiving a warrant to search the property, detectives discovered an ATV stolen from Stone County, two kayaks, two trailers and loading ramps.
A suspect, identified at Tabitha Elizabeth Carey, 28, was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold for possession of stolen property. Carey has since been charged with Class D Felony Stealing by the Stone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the release stated.
As of press time, Carey was incarcerated at the Stone County Jail with a bond of $20,000, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.