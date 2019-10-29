The Taney County Commission approved a request from the village of Taneyville for emergency sewer funding.
At their meeting on Oct. 21, commissioners heard from Forsyth City Administrator Chris Robertson and Taney County Environmental Services Project Coordinator John Soutee, who were asked to speak on behalf of the village of Taneyville.
“There’s some repairs to the treatment plant and collection system that need to be done,” said Robertson. “The village of Taneyville doesn’t have the funds to make the repairs.”
Robertson said the request for emergency funds comes after the village of Taneyville Wastewater Treatment Facility experienced some damage as a result of a recent storm system.
“You know we had seven inches of rain. The power was out for seven hours in Taneyville, so when all the lift stations came on at the same time, it sent a surge of wastewater to the treatment plant and took out the flow meter and one of the return pumps,” said Robertson.
“It stayed contained, but biologically it forced its way through the plant. So it ran one pump nearly 24 hours and took it out the flow meter, which is required by the DNR to get the flow reading every day. It took it out. One of the lift station pumps also lost a seal and took it out.”
Robertson also informed commissioners that the city of Forsyth uses their own sewer trucks and employees to assist the village of Taneyville, at no cost, with their sewer needs.
“So we pulled the pump and we sent it to Springfield to have it fixed,” Robertson said. “There’s two pumps at the treatment plant. They’re return pumps and they are the heartbeat of the plant. If they go down, then the plants down and that’s not good. So we’ve got one sent off already. We don’t know what it’s going to cost to rebuild or to replace if it can’t be rebuilt.”
Outside of the damage at the treatment facility, Eastern Taney County Commissioner Sheila Wyatt asked if there had been any other damage. Robertson confirmed that wastewater did back up into the home of Taneyville resident Betty Beeler, who was also present at the meeting.
“I don’t know if that’s a design flaw. The sewer never came out of the sewer lift station, but she’s the lowest point on that line, and it backed up into her house,” said Robertson. “I got a call from Mike I believe around 6:30 that morning. It’s the first we knew about it, because the power was down and the alarms weren’t going off on the lift station. It wasn’t a pump error.”
Beeler said the wastewater from the entire trailer backed up right into her bathrooms.
“Mike was told it was an act of God that everybody’s sewer came up into my bathroom. I don’t accept that,” said Beeler. “My mother is 100 years old. If she had got up and gone to her bathroom, no telling what would have happened. She’s on a walker anyway.”
As an estimated cost, Robertson and Soutee asked the commissioners to approve an emergency fund amount of between $25,000 to $30,000. When asked by commissioners how much money the county had taken out of the emergency sewer fund this year, Soutee shared that they had yet to touch any of the $100,000 that had been budgeted for 2019.
“This situation Chris explained, they’re real and they’re important and critical. In order to transfer these funds, we need the funding agreements and they have to be reviewed by the attorney,” said Soutee. “So what Chris is wanting to do, is wanting the approval from the commission that they would support the emergency funds, so he could go ahead and start ordering these parts and pieces and try to get this stuff put back together, with the suppliers understanding that it could take a little while for us to get the paperwork together.”
Western Taney County Commissioner Brandon Williams said he would entertain a motion to provide emergency funding up to $30,000 to the village of Taneyville.
“I don’t have a problem with it,” said Williams. “We had $100,000 budgeted and we hadn’t spent any of it this year.”
Wyatt made the motion, which was seconded by Williams.
Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield was absent from the meeting.
At the meeting, the idea that the Taney County Regional Sewer District could take over the treatment facility and sewer operations for Taneyville was also brought up and partially discussed, however, no action was taken by the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.