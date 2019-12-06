The Branson Board of Aldermen have been experiencing instances that have prevented the city from moving forward on well known issues.
The main issue up for discussion is the 76 Project.
Specifically, the city has been trying to pass an ordinance to adjust monies from the Tourism to the Capital Projects Fund to bury overhead utilities from Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel property.
This issue has created an obvious split between the aldermen with three continuing to vote for the bill and three voting against or abstaining to vote on the issue.
Past votes on the issue:
–Aug. 27 : 3-2 vote to postpone
–Sept. 12 : 3-3 tied vote - The Mayor voted ‘yes’ with tie-breaking vote to pass first reading
–Sept. 24 : failed final reading 3-2 (Milton & Castillon ‘no’, McConnell not present at meeting)
–Oct. 8 : passed first reading 4-2 (McConnell & Castillon ‘no’, Milton ‘yes’)
–Oct. 8 : Motioned for final reading - passed motion
–Oct. 8 : Failed final reading 3-1-2 (McConnell ‘no’, Milton & Castillon ‘abstain’)
–Oct. 22 : passed first reading 3-1 (Milton ‘no’, McConnell & Castillon not present at meeting)
–Nov. 12 : failed final reading 3-2 (McConnell & Milton ‘no’, Castillon not present at meeting)
–Nov. 26 : first reading 3-2-1 (Castillon ‘abstain’, McConnell & Milton ‘no’)
–Nov. 26 : Castillon’s ‘abstain’ is declared a ‘no’ by the Mayor, creating a 3-3 tied vote. The Mayor voted ‘yes’ to break tie, passed first reading
Aldermen being absent from the meetings has also been a factor in the voting results.
Deputy Director of the Missouri Municipal League Richard Sheets, contacted by phone, said this situation has developed in many cities, and it’s not a cut-and-dry issue.
According to Sheets, a city should adopt a consistent policy, run it by the city attorney, and follow the policy.
“The Branson Municipal Code, read in context with Missouri law, is the ‘policy’ that governs business within the city of Branson. The Mayor executed his power pursuant to Branson Municipal Code, specifically Article 2, Division II,” said City Attorney Chris Lebeck. “The two main sections that provide instruction on this are Section 2-68 (Ordinances) and Section 2-64 (Presiding Officer). Additionally the Mayor specifically is vested with a wide latitude of duties and powers under Sections 79.110, 79.120, and 79.200, RSMo (1939).”
A policy in regard to the specific issue of abstentions that has presented itself recently has not been crafted and put in place as of this time.
“The board could still codify by ordinance in the Branson Municipal Code a specific policy regarding abstentions,” said Lebeck. “That ordinance would still have to go through the same process of adoption as other ordinances as outlined in Section 79.130, RSMo (See also Branson Municipal Code Section 2-68). A recent example of how this would work is how the board approved a specific ordinance regarding the use of alternative tobacco products by minors.”
According to Deputy Director Sheets, in regard to an alderman abstaining from voting, if an alderman were to continue to ‘abstain’ from voting (with no conflict of interest being present) then they’re not holding up to their duties to represent their ward.
What Mayor Edd Akers has done, announcing that “any abstentions by any member of this board during the meeting, or meetings in the future, will be recast as a ‘no’ vote”, is not inconsistent, according to Sheets, nor does it go against any laws set by the state.
According to Melody Pettit, communications manager for the city of Branson, the Branson Municipal Code, specifically Section 2-64 regarding the presiding officer, states that the mayor, as the presiding officer of the board, controls the order and decorum of the meetings.
Section 2-64 also states that, “Any decision or ruling of the mayor may be appealed to the board as a whole by request of any member. The mayor shall call for roll call to see if the chair shall be upheld; if the roll call loses, the mayor is reversed. The mayor may only vote in the case of a tie vote, however, the acting president may move, second and debate when he is serving as the presiding officer and shall not be deprived of any of the rights and privileges of a board member.”
The Branson Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Dec. 4 to address 10 agenda items that did not receive attention at the previous meeting held on Nov. 26. All items passed their first reading. Their next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The 76 Project issue is included on the agenda.
