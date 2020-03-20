Hollister Mayor David Tate issued a declaration of a state of emergency in response to the COVD-19 pandemic.
The declaration went into effect just after midnight on March 20. This comes three days after Branson issued a proclamation of a state of emergency.
In a press release issued Friday morning, the declaration is requesting residents and non-critical businesses to prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people.
At Thursday night’s Hollister Board of Aldermen meeting, City Administrator Rick Ziegenfuss stressed that the declaration gives the city flexibility to allow critical businesses, such as grocery stores and pharmacies to still be able to operate, even though there would be more than 10 individuals in those businesses.
The declaration prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, encourages the cancellation of events or gatherings in excess of 25 people, and encourages an small even or gathering to adopt additional social distancing modifications. It also limits non-critical businesses to a maximum of 10 people (including staff) including bars, restaurants and places of worship.
It states that critical businesses have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules with all employees. Those include (but is not limited to) healthcare services, pharmacies, food suppliers, fuel suppliers, essential material and product suppliers and lodging facilities.
City buildings and facilities will remain open, although the city is stressing that residents can use the city hall’s drive through or pay bills online.
