College of the Ozarks announced Thursday that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will speak at the College of the Ozarks annual fall convocation on Oct. 10.
According to a press release from the college, tickets are available for free to the public starting 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2 at www.cofo.edu/sarahhuckabeesanders.
Sanders as the speaker for the Leonard B. and Edith Gittinger Community Convocation.
This event will take place in the Howell W. Keeter Athletic Complex with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. The prelude begins at 6:30 p.m., and doors close at 6:45 p.m. The convocation begins promptly at 7 p.m.
“Her topics will include how a person of faith and conviction serves the country and stands firm in the midst of a storm,” Dr. Sue Head, vice president for cultural affairs and dean of character education at College of the Ozarks, said in the release. “Her remarks are sure to encourage and inspire our students.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019. Sanders is only the third woman to ever hold the job of White House press secretary.
An early supporter of President Trump, Sanders joined the Trump campaign as a senior advisor in February 2016 during the Republican Primary and continued in that role through the campaign.
Sanders currently resides in Arkansas with her husband, Bryan, and their three children, Scarlett, Huck, and George.
For tickets and information on the fall convocation, visit the website at www.cofo.edu/sarahhuckabeesanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.