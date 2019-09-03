The public is invited to join in on a celebration of nature and the Ozarks this upcoming week at the 5th Annual Branson Bass Pro Shops Outdoor Days at Table Rock State Park.
This annual event brings together a number of various organizations, groups and agencies to provide educational experiences through outdoor adventures, the learning of outdoor skills and the conservation advocacy of natural resources and wildlife.
Table Rock State Park Superintendent Carl Bonnell said they are looking forward to this year’s event being event bigger and better than last year.
“There will be a pre-1840’s camp set up that will be doing demonstrations on old flintknapping, candle making and various craftsman style displays. The James River Basin and Springfield Park Board will be out here doing kayaking and canoeing on Table Rock Lake,” Bonnell said. “There will also be Bass Pro doing pontoon boat rides from the picnic area down here. There will be numerous food vendors on-site for the weekend and also scheduled is The Root Diggers; they’re a band out of St. Louis that will be playing throughout the weekend on our state park stage that they’ll have set up.”
The event will also feature displays and presentations from the National Tiger Sanctuary, a catch and release pond, daisy air rifle and archery ranges, a rock climbing wall, a 35-foot-tall Dogwood Canyon tree house slide, presentations from Oklahoma Bass Tub and a Native American skill village.
Bass Pro Shops Conservation Outdoor Event Coordinator Jessica Hayes said Wonders of Wildlife will also be traveling down to Branson with a number of live animals, including some snakes, alligators, turtles, a chinchilla, a hawk and a screech owl.
Bonnell explained why he believes hosting an annual event to celebrate nature is so important.
“It’s a great event, and it celebrates a lot of the outdoor activities that people have the opportunity to participate in, in the Branson Ozarks Region down here. It’s educational and just a good fun free event,” said Bonnell. “This year, one of the things we wanted to do is kick off all of the fall activities. It’s being referred to as well as an autumn outdoor kick-off celebration. There’s a lot of fall fairs and activities that goes on in the Ozarks region every year.
This is kind of a signature event to kick off all those fall activities.”
Festivities will take place on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The boat launch and picnic areas at the park will be closed starting on Sept. 6 for the event.
This event is free and open to the public. Table Rock State Park is located at 5272 Highway 165 in Branson.
