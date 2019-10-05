A woman from Cape Fair was killed in a single vehicle crash early this morning in Stone County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tammie Delong, 55, of Cape Fair was traveling west at 2:40 a.m. on Highway 76 in Cape Fair, when her 2016 Ford F-150 traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a rock bluff.
Delong was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham. Delong was wearing her seatbelt, the crash report stated.
The Highway Patrol reported this fatality crash as its 86th for 2019, according to the crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.