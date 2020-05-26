June 2 is municipal election day.
There are two candidates running for the Branson Ward 2 Alderman seat: Incumbent Rick Castillon and challenger Jeff Seay.
The candidates answered identical questions in phone interviews. Their answers have been edited for space.
Why are you running for alderman?
Castillon: “I’m running because we need to make sure that the right candidates are running for the right reasons and not running for an agenda, which I’ve never ran on, and I feel like my opponent is running on an agenda, and that’s one of the reasons I re-signed back up.”
Seay: “The reason I’m running was sort of a call to service for me. Was I sitting there saying, ‘hey, I think I’ll run for alderman?’ No, but I had a lot of people that reached out to me and said, ‘Is this something you would consider?’
About the third call I started thinking I would be more than willing to do that. I’m well aware of the climate that’s going on down there at city hall, a lot of the good stuff and mostly the bad stuff. I’m running to try to get the city back to work, to stop the log jam and end fighting and the vindictiveness and just the total lack of decorum. I want to step in and try to make a difference.”
What would you like to see happen with the future of the ‘76 Project’?
Castillon: “If you go back to our meeting, about a couple months ago, we asked to put this back on the agenda to underground the utilities and we were told that it had to go back out to rebid and we all said we would vote for it as long as we had all the signatures, and Lisa has come out and said we have the signatures.
So I would like to proceed with this, and as long as the funds are there, that’s going to be the biggest thing right now. We have to make sure the funds are going to be there when we start doing this up again.”
Seay: “I am all for that project. The biggest rub has been the fact that the money that’s earmarked specifically to bury the powerlines, that is what has started this contention down there with a certain faction of our aldermen.
They want to use it for other purposes, which they know full well that they can’t, and they’re just dragging their feet to vote on it because they’re just not in favor of burying those power lines and completing the project as planned. Part of their obstructionist effort, I call it, was the validation of the signatures (of CID property owners) and that they would vote ‘yes’ on this project if they were validated, but now they have been validated, to me, it’s a no-brainer.
That’s something that we got to do and continue that project.”
What is important for the city moving forward in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Castillon: “As long as we follow the CDC compliances, we’ll be OK and keep with the social distancing. We just got to proceed slowly and jump into this right. We got to make sure we do it right and slow.”
Seay: “The response from the city was, I think, appropriate. The only thing that I didn’t like was, their first bullet point was the mask issue because of a lot of controversy on social media and in the news, where the first thing people read about the proposal was mandatory masks. But, as far as their responses, their actions they took,
I think they did everything they could in a new world. There’s no book to follow, but I think they did a good job.
Moving forward, we’re just going to have to adjust as business owners and visitors, just kind of do things differently as they come to Branson.”
What does the city need to do to address homelessness?
Castillon: “We have a huge problem with that right now. We need to look at what Dan Ruda’s (housing) project is doing. Branson has to come up with more affordable housing for this problem, and I think we have to look at our rates. Pay.
What we pay our employees, I really think that’s one of our issues. We don’t pay enough to the employees.”
Seay: “Anytime the people come to the city and say ‘Why aren’t you doing this?’, it’s a great question, it’s a fair question.
But, it always comes down to how do we pay for this? Where do we take money from that’s already budgeted and devote this to this? So, if I’m elected, I would do everything in my power that I could do as a citizen and as an alderman to try to find solutions, and I don’t know that there’s an easy fix, but I definitely realize it’s an issue.”
What other important issue is impacting the city right now?
Castillon: “I think there’s a lot of things that’s impacting the city right now.
I think they’re all important. We have to look at our finances because that’s going to be a huge factor real soon. If we don’t have tourists coming to town, what are we going to do in the city financially? What can we do?”
Seay: “Well that goes to sort of the first thing I said, and it’s the fact that agendas or one faction having an agenda on city council, that’s part of the deal.
But, if it’s an agenda that is being debated for the good of the city, the outcome of this yea or nay is either going to do good things for us or we avoided doing something stupid.
But, the problem is this agenda that’s out there has nothing to do with the city, it has everything to do with personal agendas. People are just trying to punish city staff and things like that because of things that happened to them in the past. It’s really not based on anything that has to do with the city or the citizens of Branson. That’s the one thing that we just need to change down there, and that’s part of the reason why I’m running.”
