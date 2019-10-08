Run for your lives or die trying at the inaugural Zombie Survival Fun Run 5K at the Branson RecPlex on Oct. 12.
This event, hosted by Crossfit Branson, will not be a timed race. Crossfit Branson Trainer and Event Organizer Sabrina Finkbone explained that participants should view their 5K as more of an after dark fun run experience.
“Along the 5K route there will be different zombie pods that will try to take your tags. You’ll have three life tags on you and the goal of the zombies is to chase you and take your tags. Your goal is to return to the finish with tags on,” said Finkbone. “We also have life stations set up. We’ll have two life stations set up. So if you would like to earn more life tags you can do different physical activities to earn those tags back. It’s going to be really fun.”
While there are versions of zombie runs being hosted throughout the country, Finkbone shared the inspiration for this zombie run came from one she participated in while her and her husband was stationed in South Korea.
“I ran one that our base put on. So I thought it would be a lot of fun. I didn’t see one down here like this, so I thought it would be fun to put together,” Finkbone said. “It’s kind of like a thrill run. Our zombies will be made up to look really realistic. It’s just going to be a cool, fun experience event for people.”
Finkbone added that they’ve done as much as they can to make the event as realistic as possible.
“We are having volunteers for zombies and also soldiers. It’s kind of like role playing on our part. We’re really going to try and make it post apocalyptic zombie times for them,” said Finkbone. “We have a back story that we are putting together, so hopefully people can just really feel like they’re actually part of a zombie apocalypse and not a 5K run.”
Participates can register for the event in advance for $35 or on the day of the event for $40. The money raised from this event will benefit local faith based nonprofit corporation CORE, which offers recovery services, life instruction and safe housing to individuals recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.
The race is open to all ages 10 and older, and the race route will feature a double loop around the RecPlex.
“So it’s pretty easy. It’s not too hilly. It’s nice and flat,” said Finkbone. “It’s a light run, and it’s all paved.”
Participants are asked to leave their weapons and alcohol at home as the zombies that will be chasing you are not real zombies. The race begins at 8 p.m. Packet pick-up will be on Oct. 11 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Crossfit Branson and Oct. 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the RecPlex ahead of the race.
Advance registration and event information can all be found at eventbrite.com. The Branson RecPlex is located at 1501 Branson Hills Parkway in Branson.
