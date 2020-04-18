Taney County now has nine cases of COVID-19, but the newest case does not have any known risk to the community because the individual was quarantined.
According to a press release from the Taney County Health Department Saturday morning, the latest individual is a contact of a previous Taney County case and was following quarantine instructions at home.
“The individual followed quarantine instructions and did not have any known contacts in the community,” Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall stated in the release. “This is a great example of how we all have a responsibility to protect the public and following the appropriate precautions is essential.”
The health department stated that those asked to quarantine should only leave their home to seek medical attention, and should not be leaving for essential items such as food. These individuals are encouraged to use delivery services, or have friends and family leave items at their doorstep.
The health department is also continuing to encourage everyone to wear a facemask when in public to protect the community. Staying at home, unless leaving for essential items, is still the best practice.
Taney County now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death. As of Friday afternoon, three of those individuals had recovered.
In an online update Friday, Marshall said testing criteria for COVID-19 in Taney County has been loosened some, so she encouraged anyone who has symptoms, such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or headache, to call their provider to see about getting tested. She said the symptoms are sometimes mild.
For more information contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544, or visit taneycohealth.org.
