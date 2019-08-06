The Hollister Police Department is now better equipped to protect themselves and the community following a nearly $5,000 donation from the Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 913.
On Aug. 1 a ceremony was held to recognize the $4,972 donation, which went toward the purchase of four new X26P Tasers and Taser holsters for the department.
Chapter 913 Public Relations Director Bob Sarver said the chapter was able to raise a total of $20,000 this year, which was divided and donated to four local law enforcement and first responder departments.
“This year our special project was to purchase three new defibrillators for the Branson Fire Department. That was right at $5,000. We purchased new Tasers for the Hollister Police Department. That was right at $5,000. New Tasers for the Stone County Sheriffs (Office). That was right at $5,000. In Taney County, they wanted new LED Flashlights and tourniquets with holders. That was right as $5,000.”
While the recognition ceremony was just held recently, the Tasers themselves were purchased around a month and a half ago and have already been put into action, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Matthew Sanders.
“The donation of the Tasers has been absolutely wonderful. We were able to give these to the officers immediately. We went from an equipment number of two Tasers to now six. We no longer have to wait for another supervisor or another officer to get on scene with a Taser if we need it,” said Sanders. “Each officer will have one on their person, and they can utilize it when it’s necessary. So having that extra equipment has been really handy.”
When Chapter 913 called about the donation to see what the department was in need of, Sanders said they immediately knew that they wanted to utilize the funds to purchase Tasers.
“We knew there was a need at that point for them, and while they’ve been budgeted, it’s a matter of just money being in at the right time. That wasn’t the case,” Sanders said. “So when this came along, it was great.
“We were able to take the money and apply it towards the equipment we needed and was able to deploy it right away.”
Sanders said once the department had placed the order through Axon International, the arrival of the Tasers was perfect timing.
“Within days we had them at the department, and they were in use that day,” Sanders said. “We’ve had a couple of Taser deployments since we’ve had them in service.
“They come in handy and are used as they’re needed.”
Chapter 913 raises funds each year through its annual benefit show, which features the talents of several Branson area entertainers and performers. The 16th Annual show was held in May of this year at Hamner’s Variety Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.