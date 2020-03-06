Tuesday, March 10 is Missouri’s Presidential Preference Primary. This is part of the process by which the various political parties select who will be their candidate for the Nov. 3 presidential election. The following are a few facts you need to know.
When is this Presidential Preference Primary election?
It is Tuesday, March 10. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Who is on the ballot?
A lot more people than you realize. In Missouri, President Donald Trump is on the Republican ballot against four other candidates. The Democratic ballot includes a whopping 22 names, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who are the leading contenders. There are also three candidates on the Green Party ballot, two on the Constitution Party ballot and one on the Libertarian Party ballot. By my count, that’s 33 people trying to get your vote.
Do I have to choose a political party?
Yes you do. That’s very important, and it’s non-negotiable. You have to request a ballot for one of the political parties who have candidates: Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, or Constitution. You can only vote for one candidate in one party. Remember, you’re not putting anyone in office with this election. You are simply helping the parties determine their presidential candidate for the Nov. 3 general election.
“This is a partisan election,” said Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley. “You’re giving your preference of a candidate for a party.”
It’s also important to remember that Missouri has an “open” primary. You can choose any party, whether you’ve voted for that party before or ever intend to again.
There are no local issues on the ballot – just primary candidates.
Oh, and you do need to be registered to vote. That seems like a no-brainer, but, fun fact, North Dakota does not require voters to be registered. But until Missouri decides to follow the lead of the Peace Garden State (Yes, that’s what’s on their license plates), you have to be registered.
Wait, didn’t I see that bunch of these people dropped out?
Yes you did. If you plan to vote in the Democratic Primary, most of the names you will see on the ballot have dropped out. The main contenders now are Biden and Sanders. Other familiar names such as Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg have bowed out. So have many, many others I won’t bother to name here. Not everyone else is gone, though. For instance, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still in the race.
Can I still vote for someone who dropped out?
Yep.
How busy will the polls be for this primary?
Fairly busy. Neeley said she is hoping to see 40-45% turnout, which would be three or four times what you will see in an April municipal election, but less than you will see in the November general election.
Will my vote count?
Yes it will, although depending on who you vote for, it might not help their delegate count.
Every vote will be recorded as a vote. If you vote for Republican Bill Weld, for instance, then Bill Weld will, for all eternity, have received that vote in the 2020 Missouri Primary. If you vote for Democrat Andrew Yang, then Yang – even though he is among the multitude of no-longer-running – will forever have that vote. However, the Democratic Primary will divide Missouri’s 68 Democratic delegates among the few candidates who receive more than 15 percent of the vote. Your vote will only help the delegate count for a candidate who meets that 15 percent requirement. Unfortunately, there’s no way to really know who will reach the 15 percent threshold until after the polls close – and you can’t change your vote then.
Will the primaries be over after Tuesday?
Oh, goodness, no! Fewer than half of the available delegates will have been decided after this primary. Primaries will continue until June 7, so we all have many more weeks of this to enjoy. However, 90 percent of the delegates will have been decided by the end of April, so unless a race is close (and the Democrat race might be), there won’t be much suspense after that.
Does this mean I will stop seeing Bloomberg ads?
If you own a TV, or use a computer, or listen to the radio, or go outside, or have not been put into an induced coma, you have seen a lot of ads from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, interrupted only by other Michael Bloomberg ads. Now that he has dropped out of the race, you should stop seeing ads promoting his presidential run. However, Bloomberg can still use his Scrooge McDuck-type piles of money to promote someone else if he wants. Stay tuned.
Now, get out there and show your primary colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.