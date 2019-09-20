A proposal to co-locate the Taney County Ambulance Dispatch Center with the Branson Police/Fire Dispatch Center was an area of discussion at a Branson aldermen study session Sept. 19.
Deputy Chief at TCAD Paramedics Jeff Hawkins led the discussion.
“We believe joining our two communication centers provides more efficient dispatching, speeds up time sensitive communication between our agencies, and improves overall safety of personnel and the community,” said Hawkins. “By co-locating, we gain a more unified effort to mitigate emergencies quickly and with greater efficiency. Being able to talk across a room creates opportunities for sharing information that may otherwise get missed or lost. Each of the agencies would still maintain their own control, but we do so with greater efficiency. This is really just an opportunity for us to do something together that could impact our community as a whole.”
Ward l Alderman Bob Simmons had some positive words to say toward the co-locating.
“I think this is very logical, and I’m certainly glad we’re both looking at it,” said Simmons. “It seems to me that it probably should have been done years ago if possible. So if we’ve got a chance to do it now, I would be 100% in favor of it.”
According to Stan Dobbins, city administrator, this co-location would be in Branson’s proposed new police department on Forsythe Street.
