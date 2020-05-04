The Branson Board of Aldermen have officially done away with the Branson ordinance regarding local COVID-19 restrictions and are letting state requirements take the lead.
This goes into effect immediately.
The local restrictions, outlined in Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal Code pertaining to social distancing, essential businesses and the spread of communicable diseases, were unanimously removed on two readings at a special meeting held on Monday, May 4.
All six aldermen were present at the meeting.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services order, unless extended by the Director of the DHSS, will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 31.
According to a press release issued after the meeting, this means residents and businesses in the city of Branson are required to follow all state requirements from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
Those requirements can be found at: https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions.
According to the Missouri DHSS April 27 order, social distancing of six feet should be practiced at all times. Individuals may visit places of worship as long as proper social distancing is adhered to.
As stated in the meeting, theaters will be allowed to open at their discretion and are asked to contact DHSS with any questions. As specified by DHSS, theaters are not required to follow occupancy limits, but are required to practice socials distancing.
For retail businesses, occupancy limits (based on fire or building code occupancy) still apply under the state order. “Any entity that employs individuals that is engaged in retail sales to the public” are limited to 25% or less for locations with less than 10,000 square feet and 10% or less for locations of more than 10,000 square feet.
Restaurants may offer dining-in services as long as there is proper spacing between tables (six feet), lack of communal seating areas to parties that are not connected and there are no more than 10 people at a single table.
Schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Summer school, however, may proceed under guidelines set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Child care will continue to operate.
According to the order, state office buildings will open to the public as soon as practicable.
The DHSS order also does not prohibit/restrict the lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency.
People are still not allowed to visit nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes, unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances.
The ordinance originally considered by the aldermen would have required the wearing of masks in many situations, but the aldermen opposed that requirement. As approved, the ordinance does not require masks. In addition, the public gathering of no more than 10 people is no longer mandated.
Local governments continue to have the power to pass further regulations that have stricter guidelines than are set out by the DHSS order.
“The city of Branson will continue to work in coordination with partner agencies, as well as the state and federal government, to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and to ensure our response actions are based on the latest facts,” stated the release by the city of Branson.
“We will communicate updates to the Branson community as the situation changes and as we make additional decisions regarding our local response. For these updates, go to the “Coronavirus Updates” page on our website.”
Last week, most other area governmental entities also decided to follow the state's guidelines.
