An abandoned two-story home in Stone County is deemed a total loss following a fire on March 9.
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Nielsen reported that just before 3 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 500 Labrador Lane in Lampe.
“This house was abandoned. It was known that it was abandoned for a while, so our crews just kind of set up a defensive operation and protecting the spread of the fire to area residences. The home was a total loss. There was no electricity to the house. Since we knew it was abandoned, accidental causes have been ruled out. We’re not exactly sure what the cause is at this time, so it’s still under investigation,” said Nielsen. “There were no property owners or anybody around, so we’re not sure what the cause was.”
Nielsen added that crews had to shuttle water to the fire scene from the nearby Baxter Marina on Table Rock Lake.
“We had to shuttle water back from the marina with tankers,” Nielsen said. “The system for the hydrants was fairly new and it’s not in operation as of yet, so we used tanker shuttles operations for extinguishing the fire. We used right around 20,000 gallons.”
Crews were on scene for around three hours and there were no reported injuries. Mutual aid was provided by Mercy EMS, Stone County Sheriff’s Department and the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary.
