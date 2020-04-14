The Taney County Extension Council and Taney County Farm Bureau organization voted Jeramie and Nina Henson and family to represent Taney County at the Missouri State Fair on the 63rd annual Farm Family Day, Monday, Aug. 17.
Jeramie and Nina Henson raise their family on a farm located on 292 acres in Cedarcreek. Jeramie & Nina are lifelong residents of Taney County. In their marriage of 25 years, they have raised four children on their farm and find the best life lessons are in the time spent there together. Their cow/calf operation consists of around 95 pair of Red Cross bred and they enjoy the harvesting of approximately 700 bales of hay each year.
Jeramie is the pastor of a recent church plant, Church 3:16, of Forsyth. He has been serving in ministry for the past 12 years in the community and enjoys the deep-rooted relationships he has built with the people of this small town. Jeramie enjoys hunting, fishing, riding horses, and spending time with his grandma on the farm. Nina is entering her seventh year at Hollister School District as the elementary principal and loves her time spent supporting teachers and students, while also being able to support her husband in his ministry. She enjoys watching her youngest two play sports, spending time on the farm riding buggies with family, reading, and friends.
Jeramie and Nina have four children. Their two oldest are grown and beginning their own family farms. Chandy Dees (married to Billy Dees) is a teacher at Branson schools and Trey Henson (married to Mariah Henson) is the owner of T&M Landscaping. Aubrey is a seniorthis coming year at Hollister and enjoys playing volleyball and basketball. Paris is an upcoming sophomore and also enjoys being a part of the volleyball team. Both girls are leaders in their school district with sports and academics. The newest addition to the
Henson family is granddaughter Treylynn Grace who is already fond of visiting the family farm.
The Hensons find their community within Taney County to be their forever home and could not imagine life without the friends in it. They value and appreciate the support from their family for the love of farming together and count each memory made on their farm a blessing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.