Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews presented an update on Police Department operations for 2019 at the Board of Aldermen study session on Feb. 20.
“If we were to pluck all of our calls, 76 County Boulevard accounts for a large number of the calls as well as our hotels on the west end of 76,” said Matthews. “Our top accident locations continue to be the roundabout and Highway 65 at the Branson Hills and Bee Creek intersections, that whole interchange up there.”
The uniform crime report, according to Chief Matthews, acts as their report card to the community.
According to the presentation, crime totals are down 4.72% from 2018 totals.
–Larceny, includes retail thefts, down .60%
–Aggravated assault down 29%
–Burglary down 8%
–Vehicle theft down 36%
–Arson up 75%, there were four in 2018 and seven in 2019
–Homicide at zero, manslaughter at zero, rape at nine and attempted rape at one with a zero percent change from 2018 to 2019
“Robberies are up over 2018, but there’s good news,” said Matthews. “Our team identified suspects in all but two of these offenses and filed charges on them. We believe we know the other two, but lack probable cause to make the arrest. As things go in police work, there’s a huge legal difference between what we think and having probable cause to secure a warrant.
According to Matthews, all crime seems to share a similar link.
“Most of our crime, including these violent crimes such as the aggravated assaults, are linked to illegal drug use or abuse. Our part two offenses, including the drug offenses, remain somewhat flat. Although, we did investigate 31 drug overdoses last year, including six overdose deaths.
According to Matthews, Branson’s opioid response team was launched in 2018. Last year alone, the team handled over 100 referrals that resulted in approximately 80% of those people agreeing to enter some sort of help program.
A five-year comparison from 2015-2019 shows that violent crime is down 15.29% and property crime is down 3.99%. For a documented 22% reduction between 2015 and last year.
The highlighted top calls for service in 2019 are as follows:
–202 domestic assault
–264 mental illness
–822 commercial alarm
–1206 motor vehicle crash (all)
–1509 stealing
–2669 suspicious activity/person
–2947 traffic stop
“The last call I’d like to discuss is the commercial alarms,” said Matthews. “The majority of these calls are false; however, each require a two-officer response.”
In total there were 101,471 calls to dispatch in 2019, according to Chief Matthews, this dispatch center is typically staffed with just two dispatchers. Branson Police Department is encouraging all callers to call 911 for all first responder needs.
All dispatch activity was up in 2019 from 2018. Calls involving all dispatch incidents was up 8.16%, police department calls were up 4.93% and fire department calls was up 2.3%.
There are currently four sectors of crime outlined in the Branson community.
“We continue to evaluate our work loads and we’re considering a comprehensive sector alignment to better equalize our work load across all sectors. Additional sectors could be added or our current boundaries could be modified to better (even) work loads.
“With our new reorganization, patrol sergeants and officers are being assigned to sectors for a year at a time, and we’re hoping that will provide an opportunity to develop longterm partnerships in those neighborhoods and create sustainable solutions to problems in those areas.”
Accomplishments for 2019 include crime reductions, hired eight officers, second K9, federal partnerships, code enforcement, crime analyst, Summer Teen Engagement Program, Citizens Police Academy Alumni, Explorer Program and more.
Major objectives for 2020 include geographic accountability, succession planning, employee development, in-service training, community engagement, as well as policy, procedure and practices.
