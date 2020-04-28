A new light display set up in front of Cox Medical Center Branson asks residents to continue to ‘Believe In Branson.’
Branson Christmas Coalition Executive Director Ann McDowell said that, around a couple of weeks ago, she received a phone call from North Pole Productions owner Tammy Peters who said that she wanted to do something for Branson.
“She had the idea to just do some kind of a light display that would sort of help rally the community. It was just something that she could do and her guys could do,” said McDowell. “She creates all of her big lighting displays for different drive-thru shows around the country and she makes those here in Branson, so she’s in Branson a lot. She cares a lot about Branson and she wanted to do something. So I said, ‘Tammy that’s an awesome idea’ and she originally thought that putting it at the hospital would be nice and I certainly agree.”
In a press release, Peters explained why she wanted to build, donate and install the display to the Branson Christmas Coalition.
“I wanted to give something to a community who has given so much to me, and is hurting right now,” said Peters in the release. “This is something my team and I could do to help, in our own unique way. We’ve been proud to contribute to the Christmas celebration in this area for nearly 15 years. Branson is a very special place and no pandemic is going to change that for long.”
McDowell said after her visit with Peters, she made contact with the rest of the Branson Christmas Coalition board members.
“Our group decided that it wasn’t about Christmas, so we wanted it to be red, white and blue to honor the whole country whose obviously going through all of these things,” said McDowell. “Then we decided on the verbiage ‘Believe In Branson,’ because we just thought that it was something hopeful. Something people really do believe in, but they need to be reminded sometimes and this would be a nice reminder. Just help brighten people’s spirits and encourage them through this little challenge that we’re facing right now.”
The 8x16 custom light display was locally crafted in about seven days and features approximately 1,000 red, white and blue LED bulbs.
The display was installed on the east lawn, near the entrance of Cox Medical Center Branson.
“We liked the hospital location for obvious reasons, because they’re literally on the front line of this pandemic. But we also loved that it was a location that even folks that aren’t getting out much will probably drive past in the next week or two for one reason or another.”
As soon as the light display was switched on the evening of Thursday, April 23, McDowell said they immediately started receiving some good feedback from the public.
“We noticed (Thursday) night when we were unveiling it and flipping it on, and we had a few people gathered there — although appropriately distanced — a lot of people were driving by and honking and yelling out their windows,” said McDowell. “One of the other things we’re kind of hoping happens with these words is that people get on social media and say great things that they love about Branson and use the #BelieveInBranson, just so we can all help encourage each other as we get through these things.”
While there has been no set time frame for the light display to remain lit in front of the hospital, McDowell confirmed that when it comes time to take it down, the display could still pop back up in the future.
“I think it could. It should. It’s just real easy to get a little bit down, of course in our town and our dependence on tourism. But when I think of believing in Branson, I think of believing in God, country, family. Well what’s more appropriate than that right now? Right? That’s what’s Branson’s all about, and also believing in the Ozarks beauty isn’t going to go out of style,” said McDowell. “People wanting to come and have fun here isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
“That live entertainment is always going to be something folks love. So those are the kinds of things I think we believe in when we say we believe in Branson. That’s going to apply for a long time. So we hope to get a lot of use out of this message and this sign.”
Even in the midst of this pandemic, McDowell said the Branson Christmas Coalition is still working hard, especially now that this upcoming Christmas season will be more crucial to Branson than ever before.
“Honestly this season is probably going to be more important to our businesses and our economy here than it’s ever been before. By missing spring, we really need Christmas to be big this year, so we’re still working on that, too,” said McDowell. “We’re still meeting every month via Skype or however we can and talking about how to make Christmas better in Branson in 2020.”
Visit nppshows.com or bransonchristmas.com.
