Several school districts have announced their plans for summer school.
Branson School District has rescheduled summer school for students kindergarten through grade 12. It will now start July 6.
“This learning opportunity will provide additional instruction in core areas and provide credit/grade recovery to students who would benefit from this experience,” according to a statement from the district.
“All incoming students in grades K-12 are welcome and encouraged to attend Summer School. The session will offer students an engaging, educational and fun experience.”
Students K-6 will attend summer school at Buchanan Elementary from July 6-30. Classes will be held Monday-Thursday from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Pre-K students are required to complete kindergarten enrollment requirements to be eligible for summer school.
Students 7-12 will be held at the high school from July 6-23. Classes will be held Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
According to the release, breakfast and lunch will be served, free of charge, for all enrolled students. Transportation to and from summer school will be the responsibility of the parents.
Enroll for summer school at branson.k12.mo.us
This year, Hollister School District will be providing two summer school sessions.
Enrollment is now open for all grade levels from Early Childhood Center to High School.
According to the release, during the first session, students will remain in the same grade as the 2019-2020 school year. Students will then “move up” during the second session to meet new teachers and explore their new spaces for the 2020-2021 school year.
Session one will be held from May 27 to June 23.
This session will start virtually (online) and will include “fun activities that are Chromebook and iPad friendly”. As soon as applicable, this session could switch to a “seated” summer school in which students can come to campus for school.
To reserve your spot in the “seated” summer school session, sign up online.
Session two will be held from July 6 to 31.
Hollister School District is operating in hopes that this entire session will be “seated” and students will be on campus. Session two will still be offered virtually if it cannot be “seated”.
According to the release, students can expect to move into next year’s learning spaces and meet their new teachers during session two. This session is designed to alleviate any stress your child might have about moving up, and will also be open to the incoming 2020-2021 kindergarten students.
Session two will be focused on a traditional summer school experience and will include more fun activities.
As always, during summer school the district offers free breakfast, free lunch and free transportation to and from summer school.
Hollister School District is still planning to do meal distributions during the dates that virtual summer school is held. The day Hollister switches to “seated” summer school, meal distribution will desist as students will have access to meals at school.
All information is subject to change based on state and local regulations due to COVID-19. Visit hollister.k12.mo.us
Registration for Reeds Spring summer school begins the week of May 11. Classes will start on Monday, June 8, and end on Tuesday, June 30.
According to the district’s website, classes for middle school and high school students will be held entirely online. Classes for grades 1-6 can be taken either online or at school. Kindergarten will only be offered at school.
In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, the district will reduce class sizes. The district also stated they will continue to vigorously clean the buildings and buses, and will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for schools.
More details will be provided in an enrollment application, which will be shared the week of May 11.
