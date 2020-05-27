A teenager trapped on an island in Bull Creek due to swift currents and rising water levels was safely rescued on May 25 by the Western Taney County Technical Rescue Team.
Western Taney County Assistant Fire Chief Jim Single report that at approximately 5 p.m. on Memorial Day, the rescue team was dispatched to Bull Creek at the end of Elizabeth Drive on report of a 14-year old male stuck an island in the middle of the creek with water rising.
Single said that the teenager had been kayaking, when his kayak tipped over and he became trapped on the island.
“I believe it was his mother that was with him. She was able to get to shore and she went for help. Water was rising, but it hadn’t covered the island. By the time we got there he was still safe on the island. The water hadn’t risen to cover the island before we got him off,” said Single. “We were able to send a couple of swimmers to the island, set up a rope system and be able to bring him back safe to shore.”
Single said the teen made the right call by remaining on the island and not attempting to get back in the water.
“Until help arrives, the best thing you can do is stay put if you’re safe,” Single said. “Once you enter the water — especially as high as the streams and creeks are today and because you never know what’s floating down and you never know what you could get caught up in — it’s best just to remain safe until help can get to you.”
Single added that, even with the rushing and rising Bull Creek waters, this was a situation the rescue team was prepared for.
“They train on how to swim in these swift currents and getting to a point and everything went just as they’d trained. The water still was rising. It came up probably two or three inches in the time that we were there,” said Single. “So everything went well. It was a good rescue for us.”
Crews were on scene for approximately an hour and a half. The teenager was not injured, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Rescue Team assisted with the rescue.
