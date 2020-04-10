McDonald’s will be providing free beverages to healthcare workers in the drive-thru every day through the end of business on Thursday, April 30.
According to a press release from McDonald’s, local participating McDonald’s include all four Branson locations, as well as the Hollister and Branson West locations.
According to the release, local McDonald’s owners/operators and their teams want to thank local health care employees who are working around the clock and taking the necessary measures to keep our communities prepared and safe.
Until April 30, participating McDonald’s locations are providing the option of one free medium hot drip or iced coffee or a large iced tea or large soft drink to local healthcare employees during each visit to the McDonald’s drive-thru.
“Being a part of this community is something our local McDonald’s treasure,” said Kristen Bergman, local McDonald’s public relations, in the release.
“The sacrifice and dedication our area healthcare teams provide is unwavering.
“We want to make sure they know that all of us at McDonald’s care about them and appreciate their work.”
According to the release, McDonald’s is extending this offer of thanks to local health care employees in the drive-thru only.
If you are a health care employee who would like to redeem this offer, simply show your health care ID badge when ordering in the drive thru.
According to the release, no purchase is necessary to receive this offer. Hours vary by location.
