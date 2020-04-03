In response the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on March 13, Suddenlink parent company Altice USA joined media companies all across the United States and took the Federal Communications Commission’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge.’
In a press release, the FFC explained that, by taking the pledge, media companies would be pledging for the next 60 days to:
–Not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
–Waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
–Open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
What does this pledge means for Suddenlink and other Altice USA customers? If a customer is unable to pay their bill due to financial complications caused by the coronavirus, Altice USA Vice President of Communications Janet Meahan said those customers just need to give them a call.
“Consistent with the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, we are not disconnecting customers who are facing challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Meahan said in an email. “If a customer is experiencing challenges or hardship, they should call us and we will not disconnect them, and if they’ve already been disconnected, we’ll reconnect them.”
When asked, Meahan confirmed that if customers with an outstanding bill do not make contact with the company to explain their situation, their services will be disconnected. Customers can call 877-794-2724.
In an effort to assist more people during the current pandemic, AlticeUSA announced on March 16 that they will be providing free Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband internet for 60 days to any household with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have broadband at home. Interested parents or college students can call 888-633-0030 to enroll in that program.
As many families are quarantined to their homes, Suddenlink is also offering current customers the option to view free previews of select networks now through April 22.
Visit suddenlink.com or alticeusa.com for more information.
