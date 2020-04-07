Charges have been filed against a man in connection with a weekend shooting in Branson.
According to online court records, Eian Layne Tolbert, 19, of Kirbyville, is facing five felony charges related to a Saturday shooting that hospitalized an unidentified victim. The victim was in stable condition Saturday, according to a press release from the city.
A probable cause statement used to file charges against Tolbert stated that Tolbert is accused of shooting at a man who was running from him, hitting the victim twice in the legs. This was after he robbed the victim and then struck him with a gun, according to the court document.
The statement said Tolbert had invited the victim to “hang out” at his room at Stratford House Inn on 76 Country Boulevard. While they were there, Tolbert asked the victim about loaning him some money.
The two then got a ride to Castle Rock Resort on Green Mountain Drive, where they then walked to the Judy Street Apartments. At the apartment complex, the two had an altercation, according to the court document. During the altercation, the victim was struck in the face with a handgun, and Tolbert took money from the victim. The altercation continued as the victim ran across the complex’s parking lot while Tolbert fired shots at him, hitting him twice in the legs.
The court document states that the victim continued to run and hid near the lower-level steps of an apartment building where first responders found him.
The victim was taken to CoxSouth hospital in Springfield where he was treated for the two gunshot wounds to his legs. The statement says the injuries were considered serious ones that could result in death. On Saturday, the city of Branson issued a press release stating the victim, who is 37, was in stable condition.
According to the court document, Tolbert got a ride back to his hotel in the same vehicle that had dropped him off. Police later contacted him at his hotel.
Another occupant of the car told police that Tolbert had a handgun and was “very excited,” and that Tolbert said he’d shot the victim in the legs during a confrontation.
Tolbert was arraigned in Taney County Associate Circuit Court on Tuesday morning where he was denied bond by Judge R. Tiffany Yarnell.
