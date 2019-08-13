The Forsyth School District is kicking off the new school year with an inaugural Panther Pride Night on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Forsyth Football Stadium.
Forsyth Head Football Coach Andy McFarland said the district is hosting this event in hopes of starting a new annual tradition for the school.
“We are going to have an end-of-the-summer football scrimmage,” said McFarland. “However, it won’t be a full-contact scrimmage, because of the MSHSAA rules of no full pads yet. But we’ll get out there and show the community what we’ve been working on all summer.”
While the event is taking place on the football field and includes a scrimmage, McFarland said this event won’t only be for football fans.
“It’s also going to be an opportunity for all the other sports teams and clubs and groups that we have here at the school to promote what it is that they do,” McFarland said. “Try to recruit students to be involved in something, whether it’s in a sport or the band or the cheerleaders or any kind of academic club.
“So it’s just, I guess you could say, a celebration of everything our school has to offer.”
Admission into the event is free for students, but all other attendees are asked to make a special donation for entry into the event.
“It’s going to be a case of Powerade per family. We’re not going to turn people away, but it takes a village to make it through a football season. We’ve got a bunch of kids with a bunch of pre and post game meals,” said McFarland.
“So we’re going to take those Powerade’s that we collect and use those. So its just a way to get together enough of a supply to make it through our whole season.”
The event will also include a cookout in the high school parking lot and the Central Taney County Fire Department will be on site with truck tours and presentations.
“What we want to accomplish with our football program is by opening up and including all these groups we want to integrate ourselves into the community here at Forsyth,” McFarland said. “Be a part of the bigger picture and not just our own separate entity, but a part of what the school already has going on and has traditions with. We hope to grow and create our own traditions as well, but also be a part of that awesome history that they’ve always had.”
The event begins at 7 p.m. Visit forsythpanthers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.