Hollister schools honored veterans with their first ever district-wide assembly.
“It was the vision of our district to make sure all students, from the little people all the way up to 18 year olds, realize the sacrifice and understand the importance of our veterans and the role they play in our country,” said High School Counselor Kezra Chamberlin.
“I have children in the district, it was a good opportunity for me to talk to them about, ‘this is why we celebrate Veterans Day,’ and I hope it opens up conversations for families at home to be able to talk about that and to start realizing the importance of celebrating the people who put their lives on the line for us.”
This assembly was student-led and included different choir presentations, Color Guard of retired vets, student essays, recognition of the different branches, the White Table Poem and taps by Bob Smither.
Hollister School District is taking the initiative to educate their student body about those that sacrifice everything to keep them safe.
“I think when you’re born an American, and you’re raised an American, you take a lot of things for granted,” said Communications Director Kim Connell. “Not to say that our kids are privileged or spoiled, that’s not it, I think that it’s such an important thing that we live in a country that we take for granted and they don’t understand all the sacrifices they make for them on a daily basis. I think it’s just really wanting our student population to understand and to show respect.”
