Big Cedar Lodge announced Friday that it will not longer host the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament.
According to Bass Pro Shops Director of Communications Jack Wlezien, the resort has decided not to host the 2020 event, which had been scheduled for April.
Wlezien said the resort is looking toward the 2020 opening of its Tiger Woods-designed Payne’s Valley Golf Course, which is located near Buffalo Ridge Golf Course. He said the course is going to bring international attention to the resort.
“Payne’s Valley will be our fifth course at the resort,” Wlezien said. “It is becoming harder and harder to showcase all of our courses with Legends of Golf, so we needed to look at something more robust for the future.”
The Legends of Golf tournament debuted at Big Cedar in June 2014 as part of the PGA Champions Tour. It has been held in April each year since. The four-day event featured the biggest names in golf, as well as special celebrity golf events with names such as Mark Wahlberg, Larry the Cable Guy and Kid Rock.
The event has routinely attracted big crowds.
“It’s bittersweet in many ways,” Wlezien said of the decision. “We are so thankful to the many fans and everyone who have made this such a success.”
Wlezien also pointed out that Big Cedar is proud of the donations made to the tournament’s charitable beneficiary, College of the Ozarks. Annual gifts from Morris and the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge golf tournament help fund the college’s Patriots Park, which features memorials to Missouri Vietnam veterans, Missouri Gold Star families, the Korean War, and the Global War On Terrorism.
Wlezien said Payne’s Valley course will open in 2020, although the precise date will depend on weather. He said the resort is getting a lot of request about when the course, named for Ozarks golf legend Payne Stewart, will open.
“We’ve had a lot of pent up demand because this is Tiger Woods’ first course open to the public,” Wlezien said.
