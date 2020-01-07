A new business is in town, and they’re committed to helping you reach your health and fitness goals.
On Monday, Jan. 6, Inspire Nutrition celebrated their official ribbon cutting with the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to their facebook page, Inspire Nutrition’s mission is to partner with you to reach your health and fitness goals. They offer ‘delicious and nutritious’ meal replacement shakes, energizing teas, wellness coaching, business opportunities and life motivations.
“We are local people investing in the community and are dedicated to seeing Branson become #Happy and #Healthy.”
Inspire Nutrition is at 827 W Main St, Suite 106 inside Gourmet Bouquet.
“We have 85 delicious flavors of meal replacement Shakes and 40 wonderful flavors of energizing teas, both sweetened with stevia,” said Owner Laurie “Cookie” Payne. “They are a healthy alternative to fast food. Come check us out.”
For more information, visit their website at www.InspireNutrition417.com, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 417-320-6320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.