Zoning, pertaining to uses, in the Branson Municipal Code is getting an update.
A bill to amend Chapter 94 of the Branson Municipal Code regarding zoning, pertaining to uses passed its final reading by the Branson Board of Aldermen.
The first part of this amendment allows medical and dental offices as well as clinics within the Entertainment zoning district, where originally they were not allowed to operate.
Therefore, according to Planning & Development Director Joel Hornickel, increases the area where they could be established .
According to the staff report, the medical and dental offices and clinic use is categorized as a health care facility under civic and institutional uses.
It is defined as a facility for examining, consulting with and treating patients, including offices, laboratories and outpatient facilities, but not including hospital beds for overnight care or treatment.
The second part of the amendment eliminates the requirement that originally limited the nonresidential floor area portion within a live/work dwelling (as described in the Branson Municipal Code Section 94-61).
Original requirements limited the amount of square footage which could be used for commercial space.
Upon additional research, it was tying people’s hands on the flexibility of what they could do with that type of space, according to Hornickel.
“The entertainment district, while it’s mostly confined to 76, there are portions that do extend beyond the limits of 76 and we have had some inquiries about potential opportunities in those specific areas, so this would allow that to happen,” said Hornickel. “We believe that it won’t be a negative by having this change, because at the end of the day the market will dictate, is it likely that medical and dental offices will want to locate on 76? Probably not, but at least we’re allowing for that if so desired.”
