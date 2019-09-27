Taneyhills Community Library in Branson is on a quest to name the bookworm that resides in the children’s library. The bookworm is featured in much of the library’s advertising, and now a new mural featuring the bookworm has been completed, thus a contest was born.
“We are grateful to the Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation who repeatedly answers our grant requests to bring life and excitement in education for our young readers,” said Marcia Schemper-Carlock, library director. “Without grant funding, we would not be able to provide many of the tools available to our patrons. The Ball Foundation goes above and beyond this by visioning and capturing the imagination visual arts provide in stimulating children outside the written word.”
The mural highlights many regions around the globe incorporating the bookworm in many vignettes. The mural artist, Kimmy Bess, is a self-taught artist whose work covers a broad range of media. She has painted several murals in the Missouri Ozarks, where she resides. Her award-winning pyrography on musical instruments, mainly guitars, has raised thousands of dollars for charities. Kimmy has exhibited in the U.S. and abroad, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall, as well as in Japan, the Netherlands, and Israel.
“The bookworm kiosk with computers and tablets was created by Terry Chase Studios during the children’s library renovation a few years ago that was also funded by the Stanley and Elaine Ball Foundation,” stated Adele Groote, marketing chair. “It has been the focal point of this space and has become so much a part of our advertising that it’s really the library mascot. Now bookworm appears throughout the mural in kind of a ‘Where’s Waldo?’ theme. That idea was the catalyst for giving the bookworm a name. What better way to find a name than by allowing the honor to go to one of the children who frequent our library.”
The contest is open to all children age 12 and under until Oct. 15. Go online to surveymonkey.com/r/bookwormcontest to enter. The winner will be announced Saturday, Oct. 19 during the 10:30 a.m. ‘Milk & Cookies’ time at the library.
