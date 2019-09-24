Preparations for the Long Creek Bridge Project remain underway, according Missouri Department of Transportation Southwest District Area Engineer Beth Schaller, who presented a project update at a Taney County Commission Meeting Sept. 23.
In July, MoDOT officially announced its plans to replace the old Long Creek Bridge with a new bridge.
When discussions first began, MoDOT was considering a handful of options for the project. The the two most-deliberated options were to leave the current bridge open until an entirely new bridge could be constructed or close down the bridge for up to year and perform a large rehabilitation project on the existing bridge.
Prior to the announcement, the department hosted a public meeting in February to gather input from community on the impacts the project would have to those living on either side of the bridge. After several months of deliberations, MoDOT made their plan public.
Schaller said this fall, another meeting is being planned to help reintroduce their plan to the public.
“Just to get back out to the public and let them know that we did decide to leave the existing bridge open while we work on a new bridge,” said Schaller. “I know that rumor has made it all the way around. We did a public release, but we just want to make sure that we do another meeting just for the people that have questions. We’ll have that coming up fairly quickly.”
Schaller said that while she doesn’t have an exact date for that meeting yet, work on the project is continuing in the background.
In a July interview, MoDOT Transportation Manager Kristi Bachman confirmed that MoDOT would be hosting a few more public meetings on the project before construction begins.
“Right now, we’re moving forward with our preliminary plans, and as we’re finishing that up this fall, we’d like to reach out to the public and show them the plans and get their input on it,” Bachman said. “I think there will be multiple meetings before the project begins. I think it would be a good idea to have one this fall, and at least have one more after that before construction starts, so people can get an idea what the schedule looks like and what to anticipate.”
Bridge construction will begin in 2022, and Bachman said she anticipates the work could start in the spring. In July, Bachman’s assumed timeline for the length of the project came to about two years. After Memorial Day, crews closed down the bridge for less than a week to make repairs to the bridge’s structural steel that connects the driving surface of the bridge to the truss system.
The Long Creek Bridge, which carries Route 86 traffic across Table Rock Lake between Ridgedale and Blue Eye, was built in 1956 during the construction of Table Rock Dam.
