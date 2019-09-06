A man from Branson suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead and four people injured on Aug. 3 in Cole County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Bobbie Wilfawn, 67, of Branson was a passenger in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was struck head on by a 2016 Mazda Six.
Sydney Schrag, 19, of Jefferson City was driving north in the Mazda on Route B north of Clover Hill Lane, when she crossed the center line and struck the Silverado being driven by Aaron Hauzer, 51, of Jefferson City, the crash report stated. Wilfawn, Hauzer, and another passenger in Hauzer’s vehicle, Twila Hauzer, 46, of Jefferson City, were all transported by EMS to University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the crash report.
Schrag and a male passenger, Damani Winters, 21, of Jefferson City, were pronounced dead at the scene by Cole County Coroner Dr. Doerhoff.
A second passenger in Schrag’s vehicle, Anthony Bertucci, 20, of Russellville, was transported via helicopter to University Hospital to be treated for his serious injuries, the crash report also stated.
The report states out of the six people involved in the two-vehicle crash, Winters was the only one wearing a seat belt.
