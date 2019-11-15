Taney County has confirmed their first case of the flu this season.
To date, three cases have been reported to the Taney County Health Department.
“Year-to-date we have three cases of influenza that have been reported in Taney County,” said Tiffany Bullock, public health nurse for the Taney County Health Department. “Those are only the cases that have been reported, most likely there are higher numbers out in our community, but reports come to us when people go to their physician and are tested and tested positive for the flu.
“The flu is something that is always present in the community, the numbers are just higher during flu season.”
Unfortunately, every flu season is unpredictable.
“Every flu season is different. The thing that we do know is the prevention measures always remain the same. We’re encouraging people to get their flu shot. That’s one of the best ways to protect yourself against the flu,” said Bullock. “Our flu numbers are trickling in, and we anticipate those numbers to ramp up in the coming weeks. Last year was one of the longest flu seasons in the last 10 years, so like I said, every flu season is a little bit different but we are encouraging people to get those prevention measures in place because we don’t know exactly what to expect this season.
“Those prevention measures include things like: If you’re sick, be sure that you stay home from school or work, cover your nose and mouth when you’re coughing or sneezing, wash your hands well or use an alcohol-based hand rub. And with the flu shot, that’s something we encourage people 6 months or older to get. Especially if you’re in a high risk group. Those high risk groups include the elderly, pregnant women, infants or people with certain underlying health conditions, so especially those people we would encourage to come and get your flu shot as soon as possible.”
However, there are always misconceptions when it comes to the flu.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here are the truths behind the flu vaccine:
–Flu vaccines cannot cause flu illness.
–It is not better to get the flu than the flu vaccine.
–You do need a yearly flu vaccine if you are 6 months or older (with very few exceptions).
–Some people do have mild reactions to flu vaccinations, including soreness, redness, tenderness or swelling where the shot was given. Low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches may also occur.
–You can get a seasonal flu vaccine and still get sick with flu-like symptoms. The flu vaccine only protects against influenza, not other illnesses.
You could have been exposed to an influenza virus shortly before getting vaccinated or during the two-week period after vaccination that it takes the body to develop immune protection.
Some people may experience flu-like symptoms despite getting vaccinated because they may have been exposed to a flu virus that is very different from the viruses the vaccine is designed to protect against.
–The flu vaccine can vary in how well it works.
The CDC also gives several reasons why the public should get their annual flu shot:
–Can keep you from getting sick with the flu.
–Can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization for children, working age adults and older adults.
–It’s an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.
–Helps protect women during and after pregnancy.
–Can be life-saving in children.
–Has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.
–Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people and people with certain chronic health conditions.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (MDHSS), during week 44 (Oct. 27 to Nov. 2) of the 2019-2020 Influenza Season, a total of 96 laboratory-positive influenza cases were reported. The season-to-date total of laboratory-positive influenza cases is 538.
No influenza-associated deaths have been reported in Missouri as of Week 44.
“I would say that with the holiday season coming soon, we encourage people to be really diligent with their hand hygiene, and again, protect themselves by getting their flu shot before those holidays come,” said Bullock. “We do have the flu shot available at the Taney County Health Department, they can call either one of our offices to get scheduled for that.”
