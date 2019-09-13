Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society and their partner, Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic, is now providing a low-cost feline spay and neuter program.
“It has been a dream of the Humane Society’s to start a low-cost spay-neuter program for a decade,” said Jayme Tabuchi, operations manager at Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society. “Every day, we get multiple calls in regards to residents needing help with cats.”
According to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, the goal of the program is to improve access to preventive healthcare for Taney and Stone County’s domesticated feline population so more of them can find homes and stop reproducing rapidly.
The problem is an overpopulation of cats in the area, according to Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society. Chronic wait-lists exist at the local rescues and animal control facilities, and even with perseverance they cannot keep up with the demand.
The result is increased suffering, increased feline disease rates and some impact on local wildlife.
Even with the help of locals taking in strays, veterinarian care can be expensive and many owners cannot afford the costs.
According to the Shepherd of the Hills Veterinary Clinic, the eligibility requirements for the low-cost feline spay/neuter program are:
- Your cat must meet the medical eligibility requirements listed below.
- Your cat must be an indoor and/or outdoor house cat. No feral cats for this program (call Shepherd of the Hills Vet for feral program details).
- You must have a valid credit/debit or prepaid credit card in order to make co-payment via phone. We do not accept Care Credit. We accept: Visa, Mastercard, Amer Ex, and Discover.
- You must have reliable transportation to scheduled surgery appointments for both morning drop-off and afternoon pick up on the same day.
- You must be a current resident of Taney or Stone county and be able to provide proof of residency. (See application for accepted documents)
- You must personally own the pet. (Anyone found to violate Missouri laws regarding private property will be turned into local authorities and banned from the program for life.)
“We hope that this program is just a start to what we can do to help our community,” said Tabuchi.
Visit shepherdhillsvet.com/low-cost-feline-program/ for more information, how to apply and program terms.
Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society will be hosting a neuter release event for the wild feline population in December/January. More information will be released in time.
