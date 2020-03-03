Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery hosted the annual Vulture Venture on Saturday, Feb. 29. Those who attended were able to see a live turkey vulture up close, provided by Wonders of Wildlife in Springfield. Participants were also able to view turkey vultures and black vultures through spotting scopes set up near the hatchery.
Wonders of Wildlife provided a new turkey vulture this year for the demonstration. Alice, is 4 years old and has an injured right wing that makes it impossible for her to be reintroduced to the wild.
“She has a fractured right wing,” said Wonders of Wildlife representative Alexander Konarski. “She cannot extend her right wing.”
Those who remember seeing Socrates, the vulture who was presented at the last several Vulture Venture, don’t worry. Socrates is fine. According to handler Cody Skidmore, with Wonders of Wildlife, Socrates is now 17 years old, so at his age, he no longer goes on the road, and is being used only for demonstrations at Wonders of Wildlife.
Skidmore said vultures can live up to 30 years in captivity.
