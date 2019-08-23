Western Taney County and Southern Stone County Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Ridgedale on Aug. 22, possibly caused by a lightning strike.
Western Taney County Assistant Fire Chief Jim Single said, at 8:51 a.m. crews were paged to a report of a structure fire at 149 Idylwild Drive, near the Stone/Taney County line off of Missouri 86. Upon arrival to the home, Single said crews found a very large residential structure with flames and smoke showing from the roof of the home.
“Our crews, we made entry into the structure and we found fire on the second floor of the structure and heavy fire in the attic of the structure. It took us about 30 minutes to get the fire knocked down and under control,” said Single. “The second floor and the attic area received heavy fire damage. The rest of the house did receive smoke and water damage.”
Single said because of the size of the home, the call was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.
“We went to two alarms because of the size of the house. We brought firefighters from five different Western Taney County stations and then assistance from Southern Stone County Fire Protection District,” Single said. “The fire was traced to the attic and was caused by a probable lightning strike that struck the roof.”
Single said the fire was discovered by an individual who heard the lightning strike across the lake, and was able to locate the house and call 911.
No one was at home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
