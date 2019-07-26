Jesus Was Homeless is throwing a Bowling Fun-Raiser July 31 at 6:30 p.m., hosted at Woodland Lanes in Branson.
The event is part of the organization’s Feed the Kids program and will include discounted game prices, prizes and giveaways.
David Cassavitis, who joined Jesus Was Homeless four months ago as a sales, marketing and community relations representative, created the event as a way to further the Feed the Kids program.
He said that the program is in its second year and, in the past, has regularly hosted two fundraisers a year.
“This is about helping to feed the families and children ... that are food insecure in the area,” Cassavitis said.
As a new member to the Jesus Was Homeless organization and an avid bowler, Cassavitis, who has been working on the Feed the Kids campaign these past few months, wanted to join two things he is really passionate about.
“I thought, what a great way to mix two things I am really passionate about, the marketing and the bowling,” Cassavitis said.
This will be Cassavitis’ first fundraiser at the organization. He said he is looking forward to having a great night while also being able to give back to the community and to Jesus Was Homeless.
According to Cassavitis, all proceeds will be going to the Feed the Kids program. Cassavitis said, not only is this event about the Feed the Kids program, but it is also about making people aware of the countless other programs available through Jesus Was Homeless.
“Even people who are big supporters of Jesus Was Homeless don’t necessarily know the extent of how much the organization does as far as services,” Cassavitis said. “Some people think it’s a thrift store and we help homeless people.”
The organization, Cassavitis said, works to help all people, not just homeless people.
Some of the other services and programs the organization promotes is Community Connections, Meet the Doctor and Jobs for Life. Each of these programs provides unique help for people in the community who might be facing difficultly finding housing, finding a job, having access to food and seeing a doctor.
Through these programs Jesus Was Homeless has been able to help many people in the area, and it is always their goal to help more people, Cassavitis said.
Visit jesuswashomeless.org for more on this, as well as other events.
