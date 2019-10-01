The Missouri Department of Transportation will be reducing Y Highway in Stone County down to one lane beginning the week of Sept. 30.
In a press release, MoDOT announced that crews will be resurfacing the eight miles of road between Missouri 76 and the end of state maintenance, west of Reeds Spring, with a new asphalt driving surface.
The project will also include adding centerline and edge line rumble strips. The rumble strips are an important safety feature that alerts drivers of when they are crossing the center line or leaving the driving lane, the release stated.
During the road work, drivers can expect slowed and possibly stopped traffic with flaggers directing them through the work zone.
Crews will also be using a pilot vehicle to lead traffic through work areas. Drivers on side roads will need to wait for the pilot vehicle before entering the roadway where the resurfacing work is taking place, according to the press release.
Journagan Construction Company of Springfield is conducting the resurfacing project for the low bid amount of $720,409. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-October, the release stated.
