The Branson Police Department has taken the next steps toward the expansion of its K-9 Unit, with the addition of a soon-to-come second K-9 officer and the naming of Branson Police Officer Jason Harvey as the unit’s second K-9 Officer Handler.
The purchase, training and shelter of the new K-9 team is being made possible by a $20,000 donation to the Branson Police Department from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 913. The donation was a culmination of funds raised during the 15th Annual Veterans Assistance Benefit Show in 2018.
While the funds were raised and ready to be presented to the Branson Police Department last year, Vietnam Veterans of America Public Relations Director Bob Sarver said it wasn’t until recently that Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said the department was ready to accept the donation to begin the search for a second K-9 officer.
“We’re excited,” said Sarver. “I know when we made this our commitment last year to be our special project, we thought it might take two years to raise $20,000. We just went out there and established a good base, with good corporate sponsors that got behind us, saw the need, saw the desire we had to make an impact, and we raised it in about four months.”
From the proceeds of their annual benefit show, Sarver explained the chapter has been able to do a lot of good for veterans and the community.
“In the past, we’ve donated a track chair to a paralyzed Navy veteran, we bought a tank chair for a group that takes paralyzed veterans out hunting and fishing, then we decided we also want to pay back our community. First responders and law enforcement are so dear to our hearts. So that’s why we decided that last year we were going to pay back to the city and there wasn’t a better way to do it than to take care of the police department.”
On July 25, the $20,000 donation was formally presented during a special ceremony to the Branson Police Department. The ceremony also served as the introduction of Harvey as the new K-9 officer handler. Harvey said his interest in working with a K-9 officer began during his time in the military.
“I was in the Air Force for six years. I got the chance, when I was in, to see these dogs work, so that’s where the interest started. Obviously when I got here, my interview when I started here, I said my goal is K-9. That’s what I want to do,” Harvey said. “I’ve been here three years, and now that’s what I’m moving into. I’m pretty excited. I understand that there is a lot of trust from the community and the department coming into this. They’re trusting that I’m going to do the job the right way, and that’s the goal.”
Harvey explained the next step for the unit is going to be the selection of a dog, which they plan to do before the end of August.
“So our trainer right now is contacting different vendors throughout the country, getting a list of what dogs are available. He’s going to basically decide at that point which vendor he wants to go to and test dogs,” said Harvey.“At that point, myself, officer Gamble and our trainer are going to make that trip. We’ll be there a few days to test a variety of dogs. At the end of the day, we’ll decide which one we think is going to be the best fit, and that’s the one we’re going to come home with.”
Once the new dog has been selected and they have successfully completed all of their basic training, Harvey and his K-9 partner will be scheduled to work opposite the current K-9 Team of officer Brendan Gamble and K-9 officer Tygo. With two K-9 Teams available, the Branson Police Department and other area agencies will have access to a K-9 officer nearly every day of the week.
When it comes to being a handler and having a K-9 officer as a partner, Harvey said he’s most looking forward to all the different things they’ll be able to accomplish together.
“With the dog, you’re going to have the chance to hunt drugs. You’re going to have the chance to find missing people. You’re also going to have the chance just to have normal interactions with the public. Most people either like dogs or at least can appreciate when they see a dog that’s well trained do what it’s meant to do,” said Harvey. “I’m pretty excited about that.”
The new K-9 officer will be training in narcotics detection and patrol skills, which include tracking, evidence search, handler protection, suspecting apprehension and more. Training is set to begin the first of September.
Sarver added that once the new K-9 team is out on patrol, the members of the chapter will feel proud that they played a role in bringing a second team to the area.
“As long as we can pay back to the community, or pay back to this great country, we’re going to do it,” said Sarver.
