Two area fire departments are now equipped with a new type of life-saving equipment that will help them better serve the four-legged residents of Taney County.
On Feb. 17, Funeral Director David Stahlhut, of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, and his wife Kathleen donated a Pet Oxygen Mask each to both the Forsyth and Central Taney County fire departments.
Stahlhut said he was motivated to make the donation following last month’s fire at Best Friends Boarding and Grooming in Kirbyville, which claimed the lives of two dogs and two cats.
“From the area that I’m originally from in Illinois, over the years there has been several pet fatalities due to fires, and families have offered to help because a lot of smaller fire departments may not be aware that this type of equipment even exists,” said Stahlhut. “Several weeks ago we had a similar fire down here in the Kirbyville area … and that’s when I became concerned, especially as a dog rescuer.
“I figured departments would have an interest in that type of equipment, and that’s what spurred me was that unfortunate situation that happened just down the road from us. I just tried to make sure our local departments here could be similarly equipped for the future.”
Forsyth Fire Chief Nathan Bower said this donation goes to show how great the community support is in Taney County.
“It touches the heart after the incident that Central Taney County (Fire Protection District) responded to here a couple weeks ago … over in Kirbyville. I’m touched as an animal owner. We can probably all relate that they’re just like family,” said Bower. “So that obviously touched his heart to be able to reach out and provide some support to the local departments and gives us another option to make a better outcome if that ever happens again.”
Bower added that a pet oxygen mask is one of those pieces of a equipment that, when you don’t have it and you need it, you wish you had it.
“We’ve maybe ran into an instance here and there. It’s not an everyday thing, but again if you don’t have the resource there initially it’s going to be hard,” Bower said. “We can have other means to be able to provide that type of care especially for an animal, but if we’re able to do it the right way and … if we have that resource available, it just makes it a whole lot easier to be able to provide that to the response.”
Visit forsythfirerescue.org or centraltaneycountyfire.org to learn more about how you can assist these local fire departments.
