Drivers in Taney County will soon see six additional radar speed limit signs installed throughout the county.
For the last two years, Taney County has used radar signs to promote safe driving and encourage driver’s to obey the speed limit. But Devin Huff, Taney County highway administrator, said he quickly discovered that the county’s half dozen current signs were not enough.
“We keep getting calls on different areas and I had to add more to the inventory to be able to cover everything,” said Huff. “We’ve got 570-some miles in the county and six signs just don’t cover much.”
Huff approached the Taney County Commission about purchasing six more radar signs and received approval on Jan. 22. The new sign’s are TC-600 Full Matrix Radar Speed Signs and are being purchased from Georgia-based company Radarsign, LLC.
“They work,” said Huff. “We got six of them currently, and we requested six more. Like I said, there are some of them that they only have to place in locations seasonal, during the summer months like going into a major campground or something like that. It will help slow the people down that drive through a subdivision in order to get to the campground.
“We have had nothing but compliments on them. We have had no complaints whatsoever.”
According to the Radarsign website, the TC-600 features a K-Band, single direction Doppler radar that can detect a vehicle up to 1,200 feet away. The TC-600 can also collect traffic data, which can determine the severity of speeding problems on certain days and times, and store data on up to 5 million vehicles.
“Those collect information that I then pass on to the sheriff’s department, and then they take it from there,” said Huff. “We will have our posted speed limit on that sign, and if you go over that speed limit it would flash at you, slow down, too fast and have a red and blue light indicator that comes on.”
The signs will also be able to display “sharp curve” or “fine alert” messages, right- and left-facing chevrons, or even a smiley face.
Some of the areas being considered for the new signs include Fall Creek and Bee Creek, but Huff said he still has to look over the data to determine the best place for the rest.
“I’d have to count them up, (the county) probably has 20-something roads right now that we’ve got anchors in place that we move them around in different subdivision or on different roads,” said Huff.
“These here that I’m ordering would be permanent.”
The bid for the radar signs came in at $20,430. Huff said the sign’s were included in his approved 2019 budget for the road and bridge department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.