A bridge between Branson and Hollister will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday, Nov. 19 for a routine safety inspection.
In a press release, the Missouri Department of Transportation said they will be closing the northbound lane of the Missouri Route 76/Business 65 White River Bridge between Hensley Street and the roundabout from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The southbound lane will be open and no signed detours are planned.
Crews from MoDOT’s Central Office will use a specialized piece of equipment called a “Snooper” truck to do the annual inspection, which is required by the Federal Highway Administration, according to the release.
Drivers can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to find alternative routes.
Weather and/or scheduling issues could alter the work schedule, the release stated.
